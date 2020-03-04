Do:
- Stay home
- Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- If soap and water aren’t available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
Don’t:
- Shake hands
- Touch your face
- Go to the doctor if you aren’t sick
- Stockpile masks or gloves
Latest numbers
As of March 17 at 6 pm Pacific Time, there are 598 positive cases and 13 deaths in California. Governor Newsom declared a State of Emergency on March 4th, 2020. See the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) for the latest data.