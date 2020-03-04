Skip to main content

Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California

COVID-19 is a new illness that can affect your lungs and airways. It's caused by a virus called coronavirus.

We’re all in this together. We are working rapidly to keep our state healthy.

california for all your actions save lives visit California for All website visit Department of Public Health website

Do:

  • Stay home
  • Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • If soap and water aren’t available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Don’t:

  • Shake hands
  • Touch your face
  • Go to the doctor if you aren’t sick
  • Stockpile masks or gloves

What you can do

Know symptoms and risks Avoid gatherings and events Get testing and treatment Apply for unemployment Apply for disability benefits Apply for paid family leave

Latest numbers

As of March 17 at 6 pm Pacific Time, there are 598 positive cases and 13 deaths in California. Governor Newsom declared a State of Emergency on March 4th, 2020. See the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) for the latest data.

Find services and information

Education

Many schools are closing campuses temporarily. Check your district for the latest.

Employment and taxes

Find benefits for people affected by COVID-19. State tax deadlines have been extended.

Health care

California is working to ensure everyone has healthcare coverage and access to testing.

Public places

Stay updated on recommendations to reduce further spread of coronavirus.

Get local information

Find and follow local public health authorities for the most updated guidance.

Your Actions Save Lives

We can all do our part to keep California healthy. Access our toolkit for videos and social media.

Official California State Government Website

Back to topHome